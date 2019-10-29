The son of Reverend Run, Jojo Simmons, tied the knot this past weekend to his longtime love Tanice Amira.

“Tanice and I have been together for a long time and have a beautiful daughter,” JoJo, 30, told PEOPLE. “We always knew it would be forever and this was the perfect time to make it official. Surrounded by our family and closest friends. I’ve never been happier to be able to call her my wife.”

The two have been an item for the past nine years and share a 3-year-old child together. They wed on Sunday at The Legacy Castle in New Jersey.

Simmons’ famous siblings, his sisters — Vanessa, 36, and Angela, 32, were on hand for the ceremony as well as his younger brother Diggy, 24.

“Beautiful Day with my beautiful family 👑✨ Head to toe in @bashparis,” Vanessa shared on Instagram.

“Raising a young king 👑 My brother is getting married today 🥰😁☺️,” Angela shared along with a pic posing with her son Sutton Joseph. “@mrrobbiesuits thank you for our suits !!!! 🥰😍”

Amira was dolled up and beautifully outfitted in a mermaid-style dress designed by Jean-Ralph Thurin. The men looked dapper in suits made by 9Tailors.

While it was an extraordinary day for the couple, they did take to Instagram Stories to apologize for not being able to invite everyone out for their special day.

“To all my family and friends, my sincerest apologies to those who I have not been able to extend invites to my wedding ceremony due to reaching my limit with the venue,” JoJo wrote. “It saddens me to not have the room filled with all the people Tanice and I both love in attendance. I hope you all understand.”

You can catch their union on an upcoming episode of Growing Up Hip Hop, which premieres on Dec. 5, on WE tv.