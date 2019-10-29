The next presidential debate will be held at the Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta Georgia; a 330-acre site formerly owned by the Confederacy and now singularly owned by a Black man.

“Democratic Debate site is set: [Tyler Perry Studios] is a model for Georgia’s vibrant film industry, an engaged corporate citizen and an exceptional location for our #DemDebate. Looking forward to welcoming the candidates to Georgia on November 20,” former Democratic contender for governor Stacey Abrams tweeted.

Abrams has fought against unequal standards for counting provisional and absentee ballots in Georgia. At issue, thousands of registrations were cancelled for Georgians who did not vote in recent elections and that in some polling places, people had to stand in line for hours.

This key topic along with many others will surely top the list of questions pitched to candidates in the running for the Democratic nomination to run against Donald Trump in 2020.

Perry built a new $250 million, 330-acre studio in Atlanta on a former Army base called Fort McPherson, which is south of downtown Atlanta. He purchased the land in 2015. It’s considered one of the largest production studios in the country with 12 sound stages, 40 buildings on-site that are listed on the National Register of Historic Places and more than 200 acres of green space.

Get ready to tune in to the debate Nov. 20 from 9 to 11 p.m. ET. The moderators are reportedly Rachel Maddow, Andrea Mitchell, host of “Andrea Mitchell Reports”; NBC News’ White House correspondent Kristen Welker, and White House reporter for The Washington Post, Ashley Parker.

It will be hosted by The Washington Post and MSNBC.