Kevin Hart is breaking his silence and giving his fans a glimpse of his rehab routine on his road to recovery after a horrific accident.

Hart has been undergoing a grueling process to strengthen his back after he endured spine surgery as a result of an accident in early September. Hart was a passenger in his own vehicle, driven by a friend who veered off the road and landed in a ravine, resulting in a serious collision.

The Jumanji star suffered a serious back spinal injury, which required immediate surgery and sidelined his career.

Hart said he believes his accident was done on purpose and God was trying to tell him to slow down, TMZ reports.

“My appreciation for life is through the roof,” he said. “Don’t take today for granted, because tomorrow is not promised.”

The video of Hart shows him through several phases. At one point he looks like he is in pain trying to work with a therapist to strengthen his limbs. At other times he appears to look happy and back to his old self. He smiles as he talks with friends and doctors. And he looks in love as he gives his wife Eniko some smooches.

Also in the video, Hart seems to readily embrace one doctor’s diagnosis. The doctor believes that the comic may need at least a year to recover before he’s fully back on track.

Unfortunately, Hart’s critical back fracture happened because he wasn’t wearing a seat belt, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) determined.

In fact, the CHP has finished its investigation of the horrific car crash in Calabasas on Sept. 1, determining that none of the three in the car were wearing seatbelts when Hart’s 1970 Plymouth Barracuda, driven by Jared Black, plummeted off the side of the road into an embankment.

Rebecca Broxterman, another passenger, reportedly had minor injuries.

“There were fold and crease marks on the belt surfaces consistent with being folded and tucked into the seats and no indicators of occupant loading were present,” the report says, Yahoo reports.

If Hart and the passengers argue that the belts were worn, the reports still uncovered an error. If the seatbelts were worn, the report states they were on “improperly due to excessive slack in the belts.”

We’re happy to see that Hart shared his journey because we’ve all collectively been wondering how he’s been doing.