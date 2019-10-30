Police are frantically searching for a Nebraska woman after she abruptly stopped her 4-year-old son’s cancer treatment and allegedly went on the run.

READ MORE: Mom accused of running over 3-year-old is taken back into custody

Abak Rehan, 32, is accused of running out of the state with her sick son Prince Rehan. Prince is currently battling Rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare and treatable form of cancer. The mother has been charged with felony child abuse, PEOPLE reports.

Authorities believe Rehan’s son is in imminent danger because of his delicate diagnosis and need for treatment. A social worker at the Children’s Hospital in Omaha said that the child has been absent and missing vital treatment appointments.

According to reports, Rehan has likely left the state. Without vital treatments, the social worker believes Prince will likely die within six months.

The child’s father told the police on Oct. 9 that the mother was seeking a second opinion in Arizona. She reportedly said the treatments were making Prince sicker. Investigators were able to connect with Rehan on Oct. 18, but the mother reportedly declined to discuss her next steps finding her son alternative medical care.

“She was asked again and she would not answer, then later indicated she would not be returning to Nebraska,” Lincoln Police Investigator Luis Herrera said in the warrant.

Herrera said the mother admitted that she did not like the care he was receiving and was not planning to return to the state to resume care.

READ MORE: Child abuse in GA; two separate cases have children hospitalized

Prince has missed four of the five chemotherapy treatments in Lincoln that were scheduled for him. He also has to attend a weekly appointment in Omaha, the outlet reports.

Dr. Melissa Acquazzino, of Nebraska Pediatric Practice, said that Prince has a 60% chance of getting cured. However, without any treatment, that number was reduced to 0%, according to the warrant.

In addition, Prince has been tethered to a catheter that connects to the main artery near his heart, Acquazzino said. She also added that without the right care, he could end up with a life-threatening infection.