A judge wants R. Kelly to tap a different revenue stream to pay his child support obligation.

The embattled R&B singer has been ordered to use the royalties from his music catalog to pay his ex-wife, Drea Kelly the $20,833 in arrears he owes, TMZ reports.

It seems like Kelly won’t be able to fly above his debts this time.

As previously reported, Kelly paid $40,000 in back child support earlier this year. However, he still owes money because of the amount of interest that has accrued.

Kelly previously pleaded his case to the judge saying he’s “not a deadbeat dad,” and all he wants to do is “do right by his kids.” He shares three children with Drea.

On top of that, the 52-year-old embattled singer didn’t appear in court on Wednesday in Chicago because of an infection in his toe, which apparently resulted in the removal of his toenail.

“He’s in a walking boot because of that. He didn’t want to come today because in the process, when you’re handcuffed, other inmates and so forth, someone could step on your foot,” said Kelly’s attorney Steve Greenberg said in a clip shared by a CBSChicago reporter on Twitter.

A new court date has been set for February for Kelly for a status hearing in the federal case against Kelly.

Meanwhile, he continues to maintain in these child support hearings that his finances have suffered as a result of the Surviving R. Kelly docu-series that sparked renewed interest in longstanding sexual abuse allegations. Kelly remains detained in Chicago on charges of sexually abusing three girls and a woman for over a decade, spanning from the late 1990s.

To add to his latest financial troubles, the lawyer representing him throughout his family court issues has quit.

Lisa Damico, a Chicago-based attorney cut ties with the embattled-and-broke singer back in September. She alleges Kelly still has a $25,000 tab, and now wants at least $12,750 of what he owes to be paid out to her, The Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Damico appealed to Cook County Judge Lori Rosen to order Kelly to pay a portion of his outstanding bill, which stems from his child support case with Kelly.

In September, Damico cited “irreconcilable differences” with the singer and asked a judge for help in getting Kelly to pay his debt. A hearing for that situation is coming up on Nov. 4.