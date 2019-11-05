Kim Kardashian West is trying to stop a Black man from being executed.

According to reports, the superstar is working tirelessly to save Rodney Reed from being put to death on November 20.

Reed has maintained his innocence for over 20 years, ever since he was convicted for the murder of Stacey Stites in Bastrop, TX. Police insist he raped, assaulted, and strangled her to death, but it seems there may be more to the story.

A man named Arthur Snow filed a statement claiming that States’ fiance confessed to the crime while serving time for another incident.

TMZ reports that Kim Kardashian West has spoken to Reed personally and she has been pleading his case on social media for weeks.

“PLEASE @GovAbbott How can you execute a man when since his trial, substantial evidence that would exonerate Rodney Reed has come forward and even implicates the other person of interest,” Kardashian tweeted in October. “I URGE YOU TO DO THE RIGHT THING, she posted on October 19.

Free Rodney Reed: Celebrities come to the aide of death row inmate headed for execution

Reed’s brother, Rodrick, thanked Kardashian West for her support.

“I want you to know you are a major God-send to my family — more than you may ever fully realize in this lifetime,” he posted in a message obtained by TMZ. “You are a blessing to all the families you advocate for. We’re so glad you have publicly voiced that you also believe he is innocent.”

Kim Kardashian West has been successful at helping to free several inmates from prison,, but this is the first time she has attempted to save someone from death row.

Several other celebrities have voiced their support of Rodney Reed including Rihanna, Meek Mill, and T.I. and a Change.org petition demanding to stop his execution has garnered more than 100,000 signatures.