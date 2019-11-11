A substitute teacher in Kyle, Texas is under investigation, and was arrested for a brutal attack caught on tape of a high school student.

Tiffani Shadell Lankford, 32, is accused of allegedly beating up a teen at Lehman High School. Lankford was arrested at the school and has been charged with a felony, aggravated assault.

A video of the assault made its rounds on social media and outraged the school community. Lankford was reportedly seen pummeling a special needs student who suffers from seizures, according to the girl’s father, KVUE reports.

“We are shocked and disgusted after seeing the abuse and excessive force used in this teacher’s attempt to discipline a special needs child,” said the family’s attorney Paul Batrice.

“There is no excuse for this type of behavior. Given this teacher’s alleged criminal history of domestic violence and the video footage that has shaken our community, we have started an investigation into this teacher and Hays CISD in the hopes of ensuring justice for this family and so that no Texas student ever endures such extreme behavior again.”

The video of the fight appeared to show Lankford punching the student multiple times, gripping her up from her desk and stomping on her head. A second video appeared to show the student hitting the teacher as she grabbed her from her seat.

According to the attorney, the girl has a 504 Education Plan because of her disability. The attorney also said that the student reportedly suffered major injuries after the attack.

“All parents, myself included, should be deeply disturbed by the facts surrounding this attack,” said Batrice.

“When we drop our children off at school, we expect that teachers and administrators will keep them safe, not place them in a violent environment. This is unacceptable to say the least, and we demand justice to the fullest extent of the law in order to enact the change so obviously necessary.”

On Saturday, Lankford was released on bond.

The substitute teacher reportedly has a previous record for domestic violence.

“We are appalled at the actions of this former employee,” said Tim Savoy, chief communication officer for Hays CISD. “There is absolutely no excuse or circumstance that can justify what you see unfold on the video. It is unconscionable what this adult did to one of our students.”