There’s only one lady in Lamar Odom’s life that he’s trying to keep up with.

Lamar Odom, 40, now has a fiancée after he asked his girlfriend Sabrina Parr for her hand in marriage – and she said “yes,” PEOPLE reports.

“Introducing my new fiancée!! Soon to be Mrs. Parr-Odom. She the ONE!!!!! @getuptoparr,” Odom captioned an Instagram post of the two at Prime 112 Restaurant in Miami.

“I SAID YES!!!!💍👰🏽@lamarodom #mrsparrodom #lamarandsabrina,” Parr captioned her post.

Odom is trying to find his way back to normalcy after he suffered 12 strokes and 6 heart attacks during his 2015 coma. The coma was brought on by the athlete’s extensive drug abuse.

In August, Odom took an ice bath and spilled the tea to Kevin Hart, on the comedian’s Cold as Balls on the Laugh Out Loud Network on YouTube. If you recall, Odom had some dark times a few years back, which led to an overdose at a Nevada brothel. The ex-NBA star opened up with his own heart-to-heart talk about the near-death ordeal.

That same month, he and Parr popped up on Instagram in a photo of Parr sitting on his lap, but a source denied that they were an item.

Odom, who was formerly married to Khloe Kardashian, even took to Instagram in a since-deleted post to brag about Parr and post a pic of his so-called “new woman” looking sexy and lean.

“It’s just like when you’ve got some coffee that’s too black, which means it’s too strong, what do you do? You integrate it with cream… But if you pour too much cream in it, you won’t even know you ever had coffee,” reads the quote, to which Odom added the hashtag “Black Royalty.”

Some people took that as Odom dissing his ex.

“I’m a bit disappointed to read that people are using my words to enforce their own perceptions and assumptions pointing towards things that are not MY TRUTH OR REALITY,” he wrote.

“This post isn’t against anyone including my ex-wife that I still respect deeply.”

Odom and Parr gushed about each other during an interview on Dish Nation.

“What makes this relationship different from previous relationships?” host Gary Hayes asked.

“It’s the truth. She’s black,” replied Odom.

“When a black woman comes along, ain’t playing,” Hayes joked.

“Oh no, I was not playing at all,” said Parr.

“Yeah, she keeps it real,” Odom added.

Parr, a health coach, spoke about why she was drawn to someone like Odom with such a checkered past.

“Sometimes pain, I think, attracts women,” Odom answered for her. “The pain I’ve been through.”

“That wasn’t my story, I wasn’t attracted to the pain and the drama,” Parr said.

“You have to meet people where they are,” Parr continued. “He was never in a position to be someone’s husband, you know? He was sick, he needed to heal, he needed to grieve. He experienced a lot of losses. And he never had time to go through that.”