Eboni K. Williams has a reputation for bringing substance, style, and intelligence to whatever endeavor she tackles. Whether it’s hosting on television or REVOLT’s “State of The Culture”, writing inspirational books, or giving back to her community, Williams puts her passion and truth into her work.

TheGrio spoke with the dynamic attorney and media personality about what it takes to find your authentic voice and stay motivated in an ever-complicated world.

“I don’t care if you’re an accountant, if you’re a teacher, if you’re a social worker, whatever your profession. This is not just for media types. Don’t let people tell you what to do with your talent or your gifts,” says Williams.

“You show them. Take that affirmative step. Take that proactive position to make sure that you are articulating for yourself where your gifts are and how wide the scope is. Because many of us are limitless in our talents and abilities, and we [can’t] allow other people to dictate and minimize what that looks like.“

When it comes to standing on your convictions and speaking with courage, Williams offers this advice.

“I’m a woman of faith,” says Williams. “My steps are ordered. So, I appreciate the fact that it’s not going to be for everybody. I know that and I’m good with it. What I would invite people to do, just stay open to the process, stay open to your own process.”

Watch the full interview with Eboni K. Williams above, for more motivational gems and wisdom.