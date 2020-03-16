While our current president has struggled to give an articulate response to the Coronavirus, former President Barack Obama has wasted no time expressing his gratitude to workers out on the front line of America’s outbreak.

According to Newsweek, Sunday, Obama urged leaders to step up their game when it comes to adequately supporting those who are struggling financially during the pandemic.

READ MORE: Cyberattack on HHS department tried to slow U.S. response to coronavirus

“Not everybody can stay home, and we owe a big debt of gratitude to health professionals, transit and airport workers, first responders, and everyone keeping our communities going,” he wrote. “Leaders have to step up to support people whose lives and livelihoods take a hit in the weeks ahead.”

“Not everybody can stay home,” he continued.

“We owe a big debt of gratitude to health professionals, transit and airport workers, first responders, and everyone keeping our communities going. Leaders have to step up to support people whose lives and livelihoods take a hit in the weeks ahead.”

READ MORE: DC church quarantined after exposure to coronavirus

A shout out to Kevin, Giannis, Zion, Blake, Steph and all the players, owners and organizations who are setting a good example during a challenging time. A reminder that we’re a community, and that each of us has an obligation to look out for each other. https://t.co/cv1RZi9GGL — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 14, 2020

NO! NOT IDRIS!

Monday, Idris Elba has tested positive for coronavirus.

The beloved actor, who married Sabrina Dhowre last year, shared the news on social media with a video on Monday.

“This morning I tested positive for Covid 19,” he wrote. “I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus.”

The actor admitted “It sucks,” and revealed that his wife has not been tested.

Check out the video:

READ MORE: New Orleans man, 58, becomes Louisiana’s first coronavirus death