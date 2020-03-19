ABFF is the latest event that has been postponed amid coronavirus concerns.

The annual film festival was slated for June but will be pushed back to Oct. 21-25. The American Black Film Festival’s Founder & CEO, Jeff Friday, announced the news late Wednesday.

“We hope that you and your families are healthy and safe during these trying times. As we confront the global crisis of COVID-19, we are reaching out to our partners with information on our current action plan,” he wrote in the statement to media partners.

“With the support of our confirmed sponsors to date, we have made the difficult but necessary decision to postpone the 24thAmerican Black Film Festival to October 21-25, 2020. At this time, our main priority is public safety and the health of our staff, corporate partners and attendees. We remain committed to continuing our 24-year legacy of being a place of inspiration and community for black content creators and look to another successful festival in Miami Beach this fall.”

The coronavirus epidemic has hit Black Hollywood hard, halting all productions for Netflix and tons of other projects including Fargo and Atlanta. Of course, it isn’t just that actors whose word dries up as a result, but the countless jobs of the behind the scenes folks like the crew, craft services, and so many more.

The Billboard Awards, The Stellar Awards, the Kids Choice Awards, SXSW, and Coachella have all been postponed as well.