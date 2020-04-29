As one-third of one of the most homaged girl groups — Destiny’s Child — Kelly Rowland appeared on Red Bull Music Studios Sessions as she gave fans an exclusive look into the creative process behind her latest project, ‘The Kelly Rowland Edition.’

The session showed Kelly working with talented songwriters and producers, such as pineappleCiti, Alex Saad, P. Wright, Jordan Douglas, TWhy Xclusive, Lord Quest, and Fabian Mazur at Red Bull Studios in Los Angeles.

Read more: Kelly Rowland speaks on hair discrimination and finding her own beauty

As an impartial conversation developed, Kelly opened up about her perceived “second best” position while a member of Destiny’s Child with Beyoncé and Michelle Williams.

“The elephant in the room for me has always been second best,” Rowland shared with the collective group. “That’s actually the first time I said it out loud.”

As Beyoncé was the breakout star from the group, it can be assumed that she is the “shadow” that Rowland always felt that she walked in, according to MadameNoire.

This isn’t the first time that the “Motivation” singer expressed her innermost feelings about being a member of the group. In 2013, Rowland released a controversial single, “Dirty Laundry,” addressing this issue.

While my sister was on stage, killing it like a motherfucker/I was enraged, feeling it like a motherfucker/Bird in a cage, you would never know what I was dealing with/Went our separate ways, but I was happy she was killing it/Bittersweet, she was up, I was down/No lie, I feel good for her, but what do I do now?/Forget the records, off the record, I was going through some bullshit/Post Survivor, she on fire, who wanna hear my bullshit?

In the same year, rapper 2 Chainz ruffled some feathers as he used Rowland as a punchline on DJ Khaled’s 2013 song “You Don’t Want These Problems.”

We the best / Khaled tried to told yah /Truuu/ You just second best /Kelly Rowland [haha I’m just playin’ babe]

Read more: Kelly Rowland is not here for your Beyoncé Lemonade questions

The “good vibes” felt amongst the collective groups during the creative sessions are what enabled Rowland to open up and speak on her disposition. “I think what kind of took me back was how comfortable I felt in the room to be so transparent,” Rowland shared with MadameNoire. “It’s got to feel right, and everybody feels like that in here.”

Rowland mentioned that despite being seen as the second-best to her best friend, and it causing her to check out of their friendship for a short while, their sisterhood has only grown stronger because of the support and love they have for each other.

“I think the people wanted those stories for years, and that’s just so sad on them because it’s not like that,” Rowland said. “It’s so crazy, and I just think it’s so sad that we live in a world where people don’t want to see women get along, and encourage and empower each other, and that’s what we do for each other.”

Check out Rowland’s brief thoughts at the 2:00 mark above.