LAPD looking into Tory Lanez following Megan Thee Stallion shooting

Detectives are reportedly opened a deadly weapon investigation but have not officially named the musician as a suspect

Rapper and singer Tory Lanez is reportedly being looked closely in the investigation into the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Detectives have opened a deadly weapon investigation following the disturbing shooting incident that occurred inside Tory’s chauffeured SUV early Sunday, TMZ reports.

The musician has not yet named an official suspect, the outlet points out. Sources claim that if he faces charges, he is expected to claim the shooting was “accidental.”

The story has evolved since the incident took place on Sunday when police were called to a pool party in Los Angeles due to a disturbance.

According to Complex, police found Megan, Lanez, and Kelsey Nicole —Megan’s friend sitting in an SUV. When the car was searched, police found a gun and Lanez was arrested on a concealed weapons charge.

Footage of them being pulled over has been released.

Footage of Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez getting stopped by police Sunday morning. You can see Megan’s foot bleeding from the gun shot wound she suffered shortly before this👀‼️ pic.twitter.com/3mUsgnsYzU — Hip Hop Ties (@HipHopTies) July 16, 2020

The story shifted significantly when days later, Megan wrote an Instagram post saying that she’d like to “set the record straight.”

The Texas rapper said, “On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me.” She stated that she underwent surgery to remove the bullets.

A Page Six story is now reporting that the person responsible for shooting the “Savage” rapper was Toronto rapper, Lanez — born Daystar Peterson.

A source told the news outlet that “Tory fired the shots from within the vehicle while Megan was outside trying to leave.” They continued to say, “There is video and the police are investigating. This is a case of a man physically harming and abusing a woman.”

According to that report, the LAPD would not confirm that there is a video of the incident. However, a police spokesperson told Page Six that “detectives are seeking information regarding the shooting Daystar Peterson, and the investigation is still ongoing.”

Police have released an online request for information and confirmed: that “one person was transported to the hospital and received medical treatment for a foot injury.” In their request for information, they note that anyone who has information, regarding the case should contact Hollywood Area Robbery Detectives.

Over the last day, Black Twitter has rallied behind Megan on social media with the trending hashtag #WhoShotMeg. For now, we just don’t know.

