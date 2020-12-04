Boosie suing Mark Zuckerburg for $20M over Instagram ban

The Louisiana rapper had his account shut down in August for promoting sexually explicit content

Boosie Badazz intends to sue Mark Zuckerburg for $20 million because he was banned from Instagram for violating the platform’s terms.

The Louisiana rapper had his account shut down in August for promoting sexually suggestive content. At the time, he posted a video message on social media begging Zuckerburg to restore his IG page. Although, during his plea, he referred to him as “Zuckinburger.”

“They just took my Instagram,” Boosie said in a video message shared with fans. “Mark Zuckinburger, I need to talk to you. Bosses need to talk to bosses [sic]. I don’t know what I did but I need my Instagram back. I don’t even know what I did! But this is how I feed my family. Mark, do not do this to 2020. Do not take Boosie off Instagram! We need to talk, Mark.”

In a new interview with VLAD TV, Boosie explained that he’s being racially discriminated against by the popular photo sharing APP, and since Facebook owns the platform, he’s going after its CEO and holding Zuckerburg accountable.

“He made some of my business ventures go down, so I’m suing him now. I’m filing a lawsuit against him now,” he told VLADTV on Thursday (Dec. 3). Adding, “He stopped me of Instagram and he didn’t put me back on Instagram. And it’s affecting my business.”

Another possible reason for his IG ban could be because of Boosie’s comments about Dwyane Wade’s transgender child Zaya Wade.

theGrio previously reported, Boosie, also known as Lil Boosie, took to Instagram in February to slam Wade for embracing his 12-year-old son Zion transitioning into a girl named Zaya. Booise urged the NBA icon to not cut Zaya’s “f*cking d*ck off!”

He added, “I gotta say something about this sh*t, bro. Dwyane Wade, you went too f*cking far, dawg,” he said in an a video posted to his IG. “That is a male. A 12-year-old. At 12, they don’t even know what they next meal is gonna be. They don’t have sh*t figured out yet. He might meet a woman, anything, at 16 and fall in love with her. But his d*ck be gone—how he gon’—like, bruh, you going too far, dawg.”

When it comes to being booted from Instagram, Boosie believes his race, not his explicit content – is the reason why his account was terminated.

He noted that several users have been banned from the platform for posting far worse content than him, but those accounts were restored.

“So you can give other 2 million people their Instagram back for derogatory things they did,” he said during his VLAD TV interview. “This is discrimination. Something is wrong. Somebody must be mad cuz I say their name wrong and they’re trying to chastise me.”

Instagram’s community guidelines on nudity is the following: “We know that there are times when people might want to share nude images that are artistic or creative in nature, but for a variety of reasons, we don’t allow nudity on Instagram. This includes photos, videos, and some digitally-created content that show sexual intercourse, genitals, and close-ups of fully-nude buttocks. It also includes some photos of female nipples.”

