52nd NAACP Image Awards Winners List of Non-Televised Ceremonies

Barack Obama's 'A Promised Land' won for Outstanding Literary Work – Nonfiction

The 52nd NAACP Image Awards ceremony is set to air on March 27th on BET, and prizes are being handed out via virtual presentations over the next five nights ahead of the main event.

The first batch of winners were announced on Monday and each day until the live-show airs, the Image Awards will reveal winners from the non-televised award categories.

The nominees were officially announced in early February. theGRIO reported that some NAACP nominations include Issa Rae, who was recognized for her work in her HBO hit series, Insecure, as well as her performance in 2020’s romantic drama, The Photograph. Insecure was nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series along with #blackAF (Netflix), Black-ish (ABC), grown-ish (Freeform), and The Last O.G. (TBS). Regina Hall (Black Monday) and Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish) also scored nominations in the Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series category, among others.

For Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, fan favorites like Jay Ellis (Insecure) and Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live) scored nominations in the stacked category.

Netflix’s latest hit Bridgerton scored a nomination for Outstanding Drama Series, along with All Rise (CBS), Lovecraft Country (HBO), Power Book II: Ghost (Starz), and This Is Us (NBC).

Breakout Lovecraft Country star Jonathan Majors scored an Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series nomination, along with Keith David (Greenleaf), Nicco Annan (P-Valley), Regé-Jean Page (Bridgerton), and Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us).

The Outstanding Motion Picture category is also competitive, with Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix) scoring a nomination along with Bad Boys For Life (Columbia Pictures/Sony Pictures Entertainment), Da 5 Bloods (Netflix), Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (Netflix), One Night In Miami… (Amazon Studios).

The late Chadwick Boseman received a posthumous nomination for his acclaimed performance in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

Below are the winners of the first night of the NAACP Image Awards, which included Barack Obama’s “A Promised Land” for Outstanding Literary Work – Nonfiction. theGRIO will update the winners list through March 27.

Former U.S. President Barack Obama / Getty

NIGHT ONE: Monday, March 22

Outstanding Literary Work – Fiction

“The Awkward Black Man” – Walter Mosley

Outstanding Literary Work – Nonfiction

“A Promised Land” – Barack Obama

Outstanding Literary Work – Debut Author

“We’re Better Than This” – Elijah Cummings

Outstanding Literary Work – Biography/Autobiography

“The Dead Are Arising” – Les Payne, Tamara Payne

Outstanding Literary Work – Instructional

“Vegetable Kingdom” – Bryant Terry

Outstanding Literary Work – Poetry

“The Age of Phillis” – Honorée Jeffers

Outstanding Literary Work – Children

“She Was the First!: The Trailblazing Life of Shirley Chisholm” – Katheryn Russell-Brown, Eric Velasquez

Outstanding Literary Work – Youth/Teens

“Before the Ever After” – Jacqueline Woodson

Outstanding Directing in a Documentary (Television or Motion Picture)

Keith McQuirter – “By Whatever Means Necessary: The Times of Godfather of Harlem”

Outstanding Writing in a Documentary (Television or Motion Picture)

Melissa Haizlip – “Mr. SOUL!”

Outstanding Documentary (Film)

“John Lewis: Good Trouble”

Outstanding Documentary (Television – Series or Special)

“The Last Dance”

Special Award – Youth Activist of the Year

Madison Potts

Special Award – Activist of the Year

Reverend Dr. Wendell Anthony

The NAACP awards ceremony will go down on March 27 at 8/7c with a live simulcast across ViacomCBS Networks, including BET, CBS, MTV, VH1, MTV2, BET HER and LOGO.

theGRIO’s Jared Alexander contributed to this report

