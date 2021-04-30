Kelly Rowland says Beyonce, Michelle were on Zoom while she gave birth

Participants on Rowland's birth call included her Destiny's Child sisters, Tina Knowles-Lawson and husband Tim Weatherspoon's mother.

Singer and actress Kelly Rowland said her “sisters” Beyoncé and Michelle Williams were on Zoom while she was in labor giving birth to her second son, Noah.

Rowland did an interview with People (The TV Show) in which she told host Kay Adams that she and husband Tim Weatherspoon had their family on the Zoom call. Participants included Knowles-Carter, Williams, Tina Knowles-Lawson and Weatherspoon’s mother.

Rowland also noted that Williams and Knowles-Carter have since met the three-month-old baby in person: “They met him immediately.”

“The girls were literally over here at the house just recently,” she told Entertainment Tonight in February, “and when they met the baby, it was like another part of my heart just … being able to share space with Michelle and Bey is truly a gift.”

She described them as “awesome, awesome, awesome, awesome” aunts to Noah and her six-year-old son, Titan.

Rowland said the bond that the women share, as friends and members of Destiny’s Child, is “really a gift because we’ve known each other for so long, and the industry doesn’t really make friendships.”

She called her relationship with the two women “a highlight” of her life that is not just professional, but a friendship and sisterhood.

In an exclusive February interview with TheGrio’s Cortney Wills, Rowland called Noah “such a good baby” and said her elder son “is such a great big brother already.”

Rowland shared videos of her pregnancy on her social media channels, showing her working out up until her delivery during the coronavirus pandemic. “In this time of COVID,” she said, “I’ve learned a lot about myself as a woman, as a mother, as a wife, and as a businesswoman. In moments when I was frustrated, I would just dance my way through.”

