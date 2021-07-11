Brandy’s daughter Sy’rai Smith stuns the web with her weight loss transformation

“Nobody truly knows what she’s been through," Brandy says

Brandy’s daughter Sy’rai Smith is showing off the results of her weight loss journey on social media.

The 19-year-old recently shared a slideshow video montage of photos that begins with an image of her at her heaviest and ending with a photo of her newly slimmed-down figure. Her resemblance to her superstar mother is uncanny.

It’s unclear how long Smith has been working to achieve her weight loss goal, or exactly how she did it. Supporters took to the comment section of her IG photos to applaud her transformation.

Her famous uncle Ray J commented under one photo, “my niece – so beautiful!!”

“Wow she looks amazing,” TV personality Claudia Jordan wrote, while another IG follower wrote, “Yesssssss!!! The hardest part is starting. Shout out to the ladies taking control and being strong enough to be dedicated to this lifestyle change!!!”

Brandy also jumped into the comment section to praise her daughter’s progress.

“Nobody truly knows what she’s been through,” she wrote. “So blessed and overjoyed to see her healthy and happy.”

In another post, Brandy commented, “Beautiful Young lady 🔥 I love you Sy’rai.”

Last month, Smith celebrated her birthday and shared a series of photos from her b-day bash on Instagram. Brandy commented under the post, “Sy’rai, everything about you is Love. Beyond blessed to be your Mother. ♥️ You are my favorite Song. I love you sweet girl.”

Brandy shares her daughter with her ex-partner, Big Bert. Over the years, she has opened up about how motherhood inspired her to become a role model for Sy’rai.

Brandy and daughter Sy’Rai (via Instagram)

“I love being a mother because having a child inspires you to be a better you,” she said in an interview on Cleveland radio station WENZ. “The hardest thing about being a mother is that you realize you aren’t perfect and you’ll make mistakes. But you do the best you can. I teach Sy’rai to always be who you are. Sometimes you can lose yourself if you don’t have a strong foundation, so I talk to her about knowing who she is.”

She also told the station that when it comes to dating, she’s going to allow her daughter to have a bit more freedom than what she had when she was a young rising star.

“When I was dating Wanya Morris, my mom was afraid of me getting my heartbroken, so she was cautious,” she explained. “But with Sy’rai, when it comes to relationships, I’m going to be a little more open and allow her to make her own choices.”

When her daughter was 12-years-old, Brandy explained in a 2015 interview with Jet Magazine, she motivated her mother to be the best version of herself amid her battle with depression.

“I have a 12-year-old daughter that’s looking for me to set the example. I have people who love me and I have fans out there that are looking for me to get it together. And I almost didn’t get it together. I almost gave up,” the singer revealed.

“But my mom always says that I always get to the edge of the cliff, but I never fall off. So I just said I’m not gonna keep going to the edge anymore. I’m just gonna get it right. And I’m just going to decide to be the best version of myself. And when you’ve been sad and have dealt with depression so deeply and so darkly, [you get] tired of feeling like that,” she continued.

“I felt like that for so long and I got tired of my daughter seeing me like that and I wasn’t setting a great example. So through prayer and changing my mind and disciplining myself to get to where I needed to be, I changed my life. And now I know why I’m here,” Brandy added.

