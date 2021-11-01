Candace Owens applauds Floyd Mayweather for remaining unvaccinated

"A slave mind follows the crowd," Owens tweeted.

Loading the player...

Republican talking head Candace Owens has made it clear that she never plans on getting the COVID-19 vaccine and now she’s speaking up to applaud Floyd Mayweather for taking a similar stance.

Owens recently took to her Twitter account to defend the heavyweight boxing champion for coming to the defense of The Nets’ point guard Kyrie Irving who made headlines for refusing to get the vaccine as well.

“A slave mind follows the crowd”… Now all of the media dogs are after @FloydMayweather because he has, like me and @KyrieIrving, taken a firm stand against vaccine mandates,” the Fox News correspondent tweeted on October 26th. “Dear Government: we are not your slaves anymore.”

Candace Owens is seen on the set of “Candace” on April 28, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

“A slave mind follows the crowd”..



Now all of the media dogs are after @FloydMayweather because he has, like me and @KyrieIrving, taken a firm stand against vaccine mandates.



Dear Government: we are not your slaves anymore. https://t.co/Al0KoPeU5g — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) October 26, 2021

Along with this message was a retweet of a post by Mayweather the day before which read, “Choice is defined as an act of selecting or making a decision when faced with two or more possibilities. America gave us the choice to take the vaccine or not take the vaccine. As time moves on, that choice is gradually being stripped from us.”

“I respect you for having some integrity and being your own man,” Mayweather continued in the accompanying video in which he commends Irving for doubling down on his decision to remain unvaccinated.

“A free mind makes his own choices. An enslaved mind follows the crowd. Stand for something, or fall for anything… I hope your actions encourage many others to stand up and say enough is enough,” the athlete concluded.

In a follow-up message, Owens confirmed that she still remains unvaccinated, tweeting, “Update: I am still unvaccinated. I survived the greatest psychological fear campaign in human history. I choose to operate at a frequency above fear. I see our media and governments for what they are now: powerless without our incessant fear. The emperors have no clothes.”

Update: I am still unvaccinated.



I survived the greatest psychological fear campaign in human history.



I choose to operate at a frequency above fear. I see our media and governments for what they are now: powerless without our incessant fear.



The emperors have no clothes. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) October 25, 2021

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving handles the ball during an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, in this Thursday, May 6, 2021, file photo. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Last month, Irving posted a 20-minute video on Instagram explaining why he refuses to get vaccinated, theGrio recently reported.

Irving maintained, in part, that he is “standing with all those that believe what is right,” adding, “Everybody is entitled to do what they feel is what’s best for themselves. Seeing the way this is dividing our world up, it’s sad to see. People are losing jobs to mandates.”

“I am doing what’s best for me. I know the consequences here, and if it means that I’m judged and demonized for that, that’s just what it is,” he said in a portion of the live broadcast, captured by journalist Chris Haynes. “That’s the role I play, but I never wanted to give up my passion, my love, my dream, just over this mandate.”

“It’s about choosing what’s best for you,” Irving continued. “You think I really want to lose money? You think I really want to give up on my dream to go after a championship? You think I really just want to give up my job?”

Irving claimed he has been dreaming of playing in the NBA and winning a championship since he was in the fourth grade. However, he said, “I’m not going to be used as a person in this agenda.”

Have you subscribed to the Grio podcasts, ‘Dear Culture’ or Acting Up? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!