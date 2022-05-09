BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors responds to Candace Owens confrontation

The conservative commentator pulled up outside her personal residence to ask a few pressing questions

Loading the player...

Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors took to Instagram Live last week to share emotional testimony about how conservatives have subjected her to constant harassment.

Cullors’ message came as Trump supporter and author Candace Owens came to her private residence in Los Angeles on May 7 with a camera crew to ask the BLM leader about how the foundation is spending millions of dollars raised since George Floyd’s death in 2020.

Patrisse Cullors and Candace Owens / Getty Images

“She was demanding that I come outside,” Cullors told her Instagram followers.

“It’s really unacceptable, dangerous,” Cullors continued.

Owens, a conservative known for heavily criticizing Democrats and fringe liberals, appears to be most upset about the foundation spending millions to buy up properties across the country, including $6M on a lavish home in Studio City, California. Cullors has previously made it clear that the California home serves as a space for Black artists and content creators, per Seattle Medium.

She has also publicly stated that she used her personal earnings to purchase several other properties that have been criticized online and in the media. The home Owens came to is Cullors’ personal home, not the one purchased as a BLM ‘safe space.’

“What happened this morning is not safety,” Cullors sobbed in the clip. “It’s not what I deserve.”

“It’s been a hard few weeks,” Cullors added. “I really need to be safe. I need my family to be safe. I need my child to be safe.”

Owens was sitting inside her vehicle with her camera crew watching Cullors on Instagram Live. She has since denied all of her allegations.

“This is insane. In real-time right now, I am watching Patrisse Cullors do a live claiming that I went to her property and demanded to speak to her,” Owens said in her video response.

Owens stated, “Nobody asked us to leave.”

The conservative commentator continued explaining that “she went to the property and politely spoke to a security guard at Cullors home but was turned away without obtaining a statement from the homeowner.”

It was just me ringing the doorbell trying to speak to someone. He said absolutely nothing. He just started recording us,” Owens continued noting that at that point, she and her camera crew decided to leave.

“The truth shall set you free, or Candace Owens shall set you free, girl. Because I’m about to tell the truth,” Owens stated.

Patrisse Cullors really screamed “defund the racist white police” in black neighborhoods, then moved to an all-white neighborhood and privately hired white men to police her multi-million dollar homes.



And we all know where she got the money from.



What absolute filth. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) May 8, 2022

Following Owens’ unannounced visit, Cullors urged her friends and followers to not be so quick to judge her when they see concerning reports about her and BLM in the media.

“When you see [stuff] in the media being talked about, be diligent because they are purposely building a wedge between Black people,” Cullors asserted.

“They know that when we are together, we are stronger. They’ve seen what we’ve done over the last decade, and they are literally trying to destroy us; destroy me; destroy the movement,” she added.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!