The Social & Systematic Influence of Alcohol | UNHEARD

Khadi Oluwatoyin and Ryann Cooke from the Sober Black Girls Club tackle issues of alcoholism and how it affects the Black community.

The National Survey on Drug Use and Health publishes that approximately 43.5% of African American adults currently drink alcohol on a daly basis and 7.4% struggles with alcohol addiction. African American community suffers from more negative consequences of alcohol use, including more injuries, illnesses, and negative social consequences that are alcohol-related.

Even though African Americans make up an ethnic minority in the United States, the black community struggles with substance abuse and problems related to alcohol at higher rates than any other race. The Sober Black Girls Club is one entity that is educating and influencing the community on how to overcome these stigmas.

