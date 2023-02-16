Cynergy Spa rejuvenates and replenishes the Black community | BlackMade

When people walk out of Cynergy Spa, I want them to feel the three R's: refreshed, rejuvenated, renewed," says Marsha-Ann Boyea.



Loading the player...

Marsha-Ann Boyea is the second owner of Cynergy Spa, located in Brooklyn, New York, offering massages, facials, scrubs, body wraps, and hand and foot treatments.

“I think I’ve always been passionate about the wellness industry,” Boyea tells theGrio.

Courtesy of Marsha-Ann Boyea

“I remember as a child always wanting to mix potions,” she continues. “I’m from the Caribbean, so I was always wanting to do scrubs. So I think I’ve always had a love for skin and for wellness.“

In this episode of BlackMade, Boyea opens up about her journey from staff to owner, the importance of wellness and more. Watch the full video!

BlackMade is a video series by theGrio that highlights the journey and success of Black entrepreneurs.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!