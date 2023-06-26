Watch: Victoria Monét takes center stage at CultureCon LA

CultureCon is a hub of artistic expression, vibrant colors, and the sweet sound of Afrobeat music filling the air.

CultureCon is a safe place where like-minded individuals who understand the unique struggles and triumphs of being a Black entrepreneur in today’s working environment. Victoria Monét is one of the keynote speakers who is releasing new music weekly and tackling new adventures of being a first-time mother.

Gilmore: [00:00:37] moving forward, what’s coming up next? I know you just released a few songs. What else do you see yourself into? Like, what’s new? What’s what are you diving into that you know, usually don’t do? [00:00:45][7.9]

Monét: [00:00:45] Well, first of all, I just released a song yesterday called On My Momma Making it the 50th year of hip Hop. It does sample the hip hop song, My Charlie Boy. You guys have to hear it. It’s really fun. And I also really want to tour the end of the year, so I should be releasing some tour dates soon. And I’m putting out an album this year called Jaguar Two and B outside of music. It’s really about motherhood for me and eventually I’d love to dive into some acting. [00:01:12][27.2]

Gilmore: [00:01:13] There you go. So we got like 20 seconds. So you’re a new mother. Do you have any advice for new mothers or people that wants to be into motherhood? Do you have any quick advice since you just know mother? [00:01:21][8.8]

Monét: [00:01:22] I think it’s really important to learn as you go. The babies don’t really come with a handbook like IKEA said, you know? So, like, it’s really important to take your time, be gentle with yourself, and just learn as you go and depend on your private community to teach you the things. Don’t be scared to ask questions and don’t harp on the little mistakes that you may make earlier. [00:01:39][17.3]

Gilmore: [00:01:41] There you have it. The great Victor, Victoria Monet, thank you so very much. [00:01:44][3.4]

