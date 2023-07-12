Watch: Justin Ellen in the kitchen

Justin Ellen of the New Jersey-based bakery Everything Just Baked! shows us how he creates his custom cakes.

Justin Ellen is becoming a legend in the world of baking, gaining a following from his local fans in New Jersey and from viewers of “Is It Cake?” on Netflix. Justin’s cakes mesmerize and enchant people across the country, reminding them of the power of dedication, perseverance and a touch of magic. As he continues to make his mark in the baking industry, Justin takes a moment to talk with theGrio about preparing cakes and using Instagram to build his business, which is pulling in six figures.

The following is a partial transcript of that presentation.

Ellen: [00:00:00] Welcome to my kitchen. I’m Justin Ellen, owner of Everything Just Baked! and I’m from Passaic, New Jersey. I’m 20. And today we’re in Hawthorne, New Jersey, in my commercial kitchen, to create some cakes. So today we’re making some chocolate cake and we’re using my cake mix, my very own, and we’re also going to decorate some cakes later on. So right here we have our cake mix, our chocolate cake mix. It’s everything that I wanted into a cake in this mix. So moist, fluffy and no artificial flavor because I don’t want that. And I want it to taste exactly like how I used to bake for my mom and my grandma when I was little. So when I was young, I used to bake for my mom and my grandma for the holidays and like, we would bake everything — chocolates, cookies, brownies, pies — anything we could think of we made it. And it really started my passion for baking. [00:00:51][51.1]

