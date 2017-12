We all need to take care of our skin. It’s just a fact of life.

So it’s nice to know a company like The Delicate Fox is available to help us accomplish this task. The beauty line offers organic products and a healthy way to give your skin some much needed love.

Delicate fox owner Kaelin Baugh created the skin care essentials after spending a bunch of money on skin products that did not work. She was determined to create something that she and others with sensitive skin could use and support.

Her passion turned into a product packed with fragrance and dye free ingredients at a price that will not break the bank.

Learn more about Baugh’s company below.

What year were you founded?

The Delicate Fox was founded in July, 2016.

What inspired you to launch your business?

My struggle with sensitive skin lead me down a long shopping history that was both expensive and ineffective. After extensive research I began creating my own products, products that excluded fragrance, dyes, and other abrasive ingredients. The improvements I saw in myself and others after using my products gave me a newfound confidence. The Delicate Fox is really a result of realizing my beauty and self worth, and I’m glad it’s something I can share and hopefully encourage in others.

What makes your brand/product unique?

I think that what’s most unique about The Delicate Fox is the ingredients. You know exactly what you’re getting: pure, natural, and/or organic ingredients and nothing else. No fillers. All products meant for skin and hair are free of fragrance, parabens, alcohol, dyes, and generally anything that isn’t beneficial. Everything is also packaged in glass or paper. They are both completely recyclable and reusable, and this packaging ensures that everything maintains its freshness and quality.

Why should everyone #buyblack this holiday season?

Black people have been extremely influential as consumers, but we rarely see this love reciprocated by the brands we consistently buy from. Buying black means allowing black people to break into the business world and make some major changes. This means more brands that represent us and products that better suit us.

How do you pay it forward within your community?

A lot of my money goes towards other black owned businesses, especially smaller ones.

What is your business mantra?

The Delicate Fox runs on the idea that “If I’m not happy with it, it doesn’t go out.” Essentially, I love your skin as much as I love my own, as much as I love my family’s, which is why I would never sell products that I couldn’t or don’t use.

Chalise Macklin is a freelance writer and producer for theGrio.

chlalisemacklin@thegrio.com