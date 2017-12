Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is “seriously considering” running for president.

The details are still murky, but Johnson seems excited by the prospects.

Speaking to USA Today, the Rock said that he would probably run in 2020: “That would probably be the case, yes.”

He also noted that he is an independent and declined to say which party he would run for.

He could win, too.

Johnson was clear about where his presidential ambitions came from: the people want the Rock for president.

“This actually never came from me,” he said. “It started (with) a piece in The Washington Post, and there was this kind of groundswell.”

After that piece, people started to rally behind the idea. And then, when Johnson spoofed a presidential announcement on Saturday Night Live, the idea simply took off.

“So I can tell you with all honesty that the consideration comes at the desire from a large amount of people who would like to see this happen,” Johnson explained. “But I mean, honestly, there are so many different variables that have to come into play when you think about this. Politics is not my business. So the consideration is there. And we’ll just have to see. I’ll continue to watch and learn as much as I can.”

A presidency of positivity

When Johnson brought up the possibility of his candidacy on the Ellen Show, Kevin Hart chimed in to say that he could bring some much-needed light to the White House.

“You know what, the world that we’re living in today, you’re seeing the real effect that genuine people like Dwayne have, and the one thing about him is he’s very serious when it comes to spreading that love, that laughter and the up selling of life on a positive level,” Hart said.

“If he were to put himself in that position, he would get my support whole heartedly … I know where his heart is. I really know him. So I know if he puts himself in that position, it’s for the better of the people, I can only applaud him and support him for doing that.”

Considering the hatred and negativity that we’ve seen in politics as of late, that kind of positivity could be a welcome change.

What do you think, Grio fam? The Rock for President 2020?