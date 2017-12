Actress says singer MAJOR's powerful message was exactly what she needed to hear

Halle Berry was recently serenaded by R&B singer MAJOR, and she was so moved that she burst into tears.

In a post to Instagram, Berry explained that she had attended an “intimate gathering” when MAJOR treated her to a rendition of his hit song “Why I Love You.”

‘You rearranged me’

“He delivered a power message that I so needed to hear,” she wrote. “You rearranged me last night with this song.”

She made sure to direct her fans to follow him, too, writing: “Thank you for this beautiful serenade, Major, and if you guys don’t know him, you need to!”

Check out the video of the beautifully emotional moment below.