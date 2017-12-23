A black singer and Donald Trump supporter has accused her former campaign manager of touching her butt inappropriately.

Joy Villa, the woman who famously wore a Make America Great Again gown to the Grammy’s last January, has stated that she was introduced to Corey Lewandowski at a holiday party at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC in November.

“Completely demeaning and shocking”

It was there that the pair took a photo together and she says Lewandowski slapped her on the butt.

“I’m wearing this silver suit and stretchy pants, and after the photo, he smacks my a** really hard,” Villa told Politico. “It was completely demeaning and shocking.”

She said she informed him “half-joking” that she could report him for sexual harassment.

“He said, ‘Go ahead, I work in the private sector,’” Villa, 31, said.

Villa is looking at a congressional run and said that she was hesitant to come forward with the allegation because she was worried she would face retribution considering his connections in the president’s circles.

Here’s the photo of @CLewandowski_ seconds before he slapped my ass, I told him to stop, and then he did it again. I was shocked and embarrassed by his behavior. https://t.co/61EYvOG4e9 pic.twitter.com/a8NgLnvCEZ — Joy Villa (@Joy_Villa) December 23, 2017

She might be right as Lewandowski is beginning to get close to Trump again.

Just this week he attended a political strategy meeting at the White House where he got into a screaming match with White House political director Bill Stepien concerning the president’s political strategy for the 2018 midterm elections.

“I did feel that Corey could badmouth me,” Villa said. “I thought: ‘What if this messes up my chances?’ He has power and influence, and he’s close with the president, who just tweeted about his book. I wanted to play it safe and avoid the drama.”

Last year Lewandowski was charged with simple battery after violently grabbing the arm of a Breitbart reporter at a Trump rally. The charges were eventually dropped by prosecutors.

you had a dress made praising a man accused of rape or molestation by 19 women – you’re shocked by behavior of his enterage? pic.twitter.com/I1vy9805iE — 65,844,954 patriots (@overfield_jay) December 23, 2017