Mariah Carey’s New Year’s Eve performance last year didn’t go well but she is back and ready for “take 2” at Dick Clark’s New year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.

The pop diva got plenty of attention at the 2016 event but not the kind of attention she is used to getting. The performance was panned by one and all and at one point she just stopped singing and refused to continue blaming technical difficulties throughout her “Emotions” song.

The song “We Belong Together” seemed to face the same issues which led to Carey walking off stage. Her response at the time? “Sh*t happens.”

After the show, she went on to talk about what happened, blaming Dick Clark productions for sabotaging her with technical glitches and a faulty earpiece. In response, they claimed that Carey hadn’t put enough time into rehearsing her set and saying that she showed up unprepared for her performance that evening.

It seems that both parties have put the past behind them and Dick Clark Productions asked her if she would like another shot this year and she “agreed without hesitation.”

This time around she will have a full band as well as backup dancers just like she does in Las Vegas.

Both parties have released a joint statement and it says, “We can all agree that last year didn’t go exactly as planned and we are thrilled to move forward together to provide America with an incredible night of music and celebration on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2018. See you in Times Square!”

Good luck!