Eva Marcille gets diamond engagement ring for Christmas

The happy news comes a month after Marcille and Mike Sterling announced they were expecting their first child

Eva Marcille had a very Merry Christmas this year.

On Christmas Day, the model and actress announced that she and attorney beau Mike Sterling are now engaged to be married.

‘I said yes!!!!’

Marcille, 33, shared the happy news with a photo of herself showing off her beautiful diamond engagement ring. “I said yes!!!!” she captioned.

How Sterling popped the question remains a mystery.

Building a family

The engagement comes a month after the couple announced they’re expecting a son, their first child together.

The former America’s Next Top Model winner has a daughter from a previous relationship with singer-songwriter Kevin McCall.

What’s more, Marcille will be bringing her personal life to the reality TV circuit as a star on The Real Housewives of Atlanta next year.