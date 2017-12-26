Two black men are on a mission to make fitness affordable for everyone in Harlem

Living a healthy lifestyle shouldn’t be for the privileged.

That’s why Thomas Boatswain and Jahkeen Washington made it their mission to make fitness affordable for everyone in Harlem, New York. Daily classes start at just $10, which the two black entrepreneurs hope will get everyone inspired to workout and live an active lifestyle.

Harlem HIIT isn’t just a fitness studio, it’s a community. The native New Yorkers started this quest in their own backyard, with hopes of expanding this mission on a national level.

And the founders are not only committed themselves to investing in fitness. Their classes have raised donations for other causes, such as breast cancer awareness, HIV/AIDS and The Laurence B. Smith Scholarship Foundation.

Get to know why Jahkeen Washington and Thomas Boatswain founded Harlem HIIT for our #25DaysofBlackBiz series.