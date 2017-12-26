T.I. and Kandi Burruss give back in major way to single moms and families

The Atlanta musicians remind us all what the holiday season is all about

It’s the season of giving, and Kandi Burruss and T.I. were among the celebs who got into that spirit this year.

Burruss and her Kandi Kares foundation gave out over 300 gifts to six different families this year to make sure families in need got the Christmas they deserved.

“Yesterday my foundation @KandiCares made Christmas Miracles come to life with our first ever Ultimate Christmas Wish,” Burruss wrote on Instagram of the holiday gifts.

“Originally we were only going to select one family but we were so torn between all the nominations that we selected six. Families were surprised as my team of Kandi Cares Elves delivered over 300 gifts of Clothing, Shoes, Xbox’s, New Beds, Tablets, Laptops and of course lots of Toys to families that would have otherwise not had a Christmas this year.

“There’s no better feeling than being able to give back and to see the smiles on the kid’s faces I will cherish this day forever. Special thanks to all of our amazing volunteers who sorted, wrapped, labeled and delivered every item to our families,” she added.

T.I. goes to Target

Burruss wasn’t the only one getting into the spirit of giving. T.I. also threw himself into some charity work when he went to Target to look for single mothers shopping for their kids and help them out.

“Wish I could’ve came earlier,stayed longer & done more for more people. (@delta got in our business) But still I’m blessed to be able to do anything I can for those in need. Merry Christmas to everyone who helped me thumb through 20k in 30mins. If I missed you… I’ll catch up with you next year!!! Happy Holidays to all of you!!!! From me and mines, to you and yours… MERRY CHRISTMAS!!!” he wrote on Instagram.

Thank you to T.I. and Kandi as well as the many others across the country who got into the spirit of giving this year. You are what the holidays are all about!