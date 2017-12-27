Cardi B causes stir on internet with ‘leaked’ Offset sex video

After rumors of infidelity, the rap power couple pokes fun online

Recently, a video that appeared to show Cardi B and Offset having sex surfaced online. But Cardi B now says it was just a joke.

On Tuesday, Cardi B took to Instagram, where the video had been briefly shared and then deleted, to explain things.

“I was fully clothe(d) on live, I was not f–kin’ on live. Yaaa can’t be that slow,” she wrote.

Since the clip didn’t show the bottom halves of Cardi B and Offset, that’s entirely possible.

The clip did show their faces and featured Cardi B telling Offset, “I don’t got no more in me left. You gotta give a whole hour,” TMZ reported.

She appeared to be standing in front of him in the video.

A weekend of leaks

The video went online after Cardi B and Offset found themselves surrounded by drama this weekend.

After Offset’s phone was reportedly hacked, a video allegedly shot by Offset surfaced online that featured another woman. A clip with a nude Cardi B also surfaced.

However, it was the video with another woman that prompted rumors of cheating. But with the sex video posted online, it looks like the hip-hop power couple is still going strong.

After all, what better way to combat breakup rumors than to show that they are still enjoying each other?

Cardi B has reportedly launched an investigation into the leaks and plans to pursue legal action against the party responsible.