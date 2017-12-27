Chrissy Teigen, John Legend stuck aboard ‘flight to nowhere’ for 8 hours

After eight hours in the air, Chrissy Teigen and other passengers went right back to LAX–the same airport they’d just departed from.

On Tuesday night, Teigen posted about her experience on the “flight to nowhere,” All Nippon Airways (ANA) Flight 175.

Apparently, the flight, which was supposed to go to Tokyo, turned around “due to an administrative mix-up,” an aviation source explained. The crew discovered an unauthorized passenger on the flight, and as part of the security response to the situation, the pilot turned the plane around and went back to LAX.

“The cabin crew notified the pilot that one of the passengers boarded the incorrect flight, and the pilot in command made the decision to return to the originating airport,” the airline said in a statement.

“We take great pride providing exemplary customer service, and on this flight we failed to do so.”

Now, the airline is investigating how the passenger got on the flight in the first place.

Why did we all get punished for this one person’s mistake? Why not just land in Tokyo and send the other person back? How is this the better idea, you ask? We all have the same questions. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

‘Why do we all gotta go back’

Teigen, who was on the flight with husband John Legend, tweeted out the details of the “flight to nowhere” as it happened.

“A flying first for me: 4 hours into an 11 hour flight and we are turning around because we have a passenger who isn’t supposed to be on this plane,” she tweeted. “Why … why do we all gotta go back, I do not know.”

“Why did we all get punished for this one person’s mistake? Why not just land in Tokyo and send the other person back? How is this the better idea, you ask? We all have the same questions,” she added as the flight headed back to LA.

“They put our plane in a secure area. We can’t be near the common folk,” she said once the flight was back at LAX.

She continued to joke around as she answered questions from her Twitter followers.

“I don’t know why I’m not more upset about this,” she admitted. “The pleasure I get out of the story is worth more to me than a direct flight to Tokyo.”