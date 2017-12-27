Now that Omarosa Manigault isn’t the Communications Director at the White House Office of Public Liaison, she’s ready to write her book, and it could be devastating to Donald Trump and his wife, Melania.

Omarosa, who has known the president for some time since her stint on the Apprentice, could reportedly make up to $10 million for a book deal on the First Couple.

“She knows how much time they spend together and whether or not they even sleep in the same bedroom,” a source told Life & Style. “How much does Melania have to put up with? Does she really agree with her husband’s stance on things? Does she believe any of the sexual harassment allegations lodged against him or are they all lies? Does she plan to divorce him once they’re out of the White House? All these questions could be answered.”

A rocky relationship

Trump’s relationship with his wife has long been under scrutiny, especially since he became the president. First, there was the fact that Melania opted not to come to the White House for several months after Trump’s election. And then there were other signs, such as the infamous hand swat in May during a trip abroad.

“Omarosa has no doubt been dying to tell the world everything she knows about Melania and Donald’s relationship,” the Life & Style source said, “especially the meaning of the hand swipe. Melania swiping at Donald’s hand could have its very own chapter!”

The book could also touch on Trump’s relationship with his daughter, Ivanka, which has reportedly been the source of friction between him and Melania.

“Donald is captivated by his daughter. This is known. He cannot and will not ever say no to her. Ever. Omarosa knows that. Everyone in the West Wing knows that. So get ready for Omarosa to shed some light on that relationship,” the source said. “She may also write that in Donald’s eyes, Ivanka is the real first lady.”

This kind of tell-all book could damage Trump and his family publicly. It’s the perfect revenge for Omarosa against the reality television president.

Of course, the book doesn’t have a title or release date yet, but in the meantime, the Trump White House is definitely sitting up and taking notice of the danger Omarosa could be now that she’s gone.