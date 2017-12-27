Rihanna called for an end to gun violence after her cousin was shot in Barbados just after Christmas Day.

The singer’s 21-year-old cousin, Tavon Kaiseen Alleyne, had been walking in the St Michael’s area of Barbados on Tuesday when a man walked up to him and shot him several times.

Alleyne was rushed to the hospital but still died of his wounds. The shooter, who fled the scene, has not been identified.

–Rihanna gets street named after her and now everyone wants to move there–

Rihanna mourns on social media

After Alleyne was killed just hours after spending time with family for Christmas, a heartbroken Rihanna took to social media to share the news.

“RIP cousin… can’t believe it was just last night that I held you in my arms!” Rihanna wrote on Instagram along with several images of her cousin. “Never thought that would be the last time I felt the warmth in your body!!! Love you always man!”

She also added the hashtag #endgunviolence to the post.

Rihanna and Alleyne clearly had a close relationship, as evidenced by the many pictures Rihanna posted of the two of them together. His Instagram account also features many images of Rihanna and words of love and support for her.

On her birthday, for example, Alleyne posted, “Every day we are happy to have you in our lives. Happy Birthday cousin, we really love you. Your presence in my life is a source of joy and happiness. To my favorite cousin, may all your dreams and wishes come true. #LoveYouLoads #wishyoumanymoretocome.”

Several of Rihanna’s fans and friends sent their condolences after the post, offering prayers and support in her time of grief.

To that, theGrio would like to add our own condolences and love. It’s always hard to lose a loved one, and our thoughts are with Rihanna and her family during this tough time.