Oklahoma community surprises Walmart greeter with new car for Christmas

An Oklahoma community surprised a beloved Walmart greeter with a car for Christmas after they learned she had been walking to work in the cold.

Customers always loved to see Yolanda Crawford at work in Muskogee, where she is a fixture at the local Walmart.

“She’s loud and you know when Miss Yolanda is there and she is such a joy,” Barbara Chadwell told KJRH.

But when they found out that Crawford walked fifteen minutes to work every day, they decided to pitch in for a surprise Christmas present.

All I want for Christmas is a ride to work

Within two weeks, and with an anonymous donor’s help, the community had enough to buy Crawford a car.

“We put brand new tires on the vehicle, we’re paying for tag and title for her, and six months of insurance for her,” said Scott Yandell.

An emotional Crawford was clearly shocked when she saw the 2014 Nissan Versa.

“I’m very excited because I never thought this would ever happen for me and it did,” said Crawford.

“The community loves me and they appreciate me for saying ‘welcome to Walmart’ to them as they come in and out of Walmart and I appreciate them as well,” she added.