Atlanta news anchor Amanda Davis died on Wednesday after suffering a massive stroke the day after Christmas.

According to Atlanta’s CBS News affiliate WGCL-TV, a family friend said that Davis was at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Tuesday when the stroke happened. She had been traveling to San Antonio after her father died.

Although she was taken to the hospital, she ultimately died on Wednesday morning, surrounded by loved ones.

The station reported that the “family is asking for privacy at this difficult time.”

A beloved fixture in Atlanta news

Davis was an anchor in Atlanta news for a full 25 years. She worked for Atlanta’s Fox affiliate, WAGA-TV, until leaving in 2013 for WGCL-TV’s. There, she appeared on the station’s morning and noon shows.