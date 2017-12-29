Top Black-owned spas to visit in the U.S.

Are you in need of a spa day? Whether traveling or you live locally, keep these black-owned spas on your radar.

Whether you’re traveling or live locally, keep these black-owned spas on your radar.  Also, feel free to check out these black-owned cake shops!

6. Ivy Hotel (Baltimore, MD)

Open since June of 2015, The Ivy Hotel has set the standard for luxury accommodations in Baltimore and around the country. Co-owned by the Azola and Brown (of Brown Capital Management) families, the hotel is situated inside a 19th century mansion, with 18 uniquely-designed guest rooms and suites and a top-notch day spa. Guests can book short day-stays at the spa called “A Day at The Ivy.” “Petite retreats” packages include treatments at The Spa at The Ivy; traditional afternoon tea service with homemade high tea sandwiches, scones and other traditional tea snacks; and access to the hotel’s music room, library, conservatory and house bar. (Photo/theivybaltimore.com)
