NEW YORK (AP) — The oldest daughter of Eric Garner, a New York City man killed by a police chokehold has passed away after suffering a heart attack.

Family members tell the Daily News that 27-year-old Erica Garner went into cardiac arrest Saturday night.

The woman’s father, Eric Garner, died after a white police officer put Garner, who is black, in a chokehold while arresting him on Staten Island in 2014. Erica Garner became a vocal advocate against police brutality.

Her mother, Esaw Snipes-Garner, says her daughter’s cardiac arrest was triggered by an asthma attack.

Snipes-Garner says her daughter suffered her first heart attack not long after giving birth to a baby boy in August. Doctors said the pregnancy had put a strain on her heart, which was later found to be enlarged.

Our dear sister Erica Garner has just passed away. When you were her friend, you her friend through all adversity. She was a fierce protector of her friends and family. A truth teller. As genuine and authentic of a soul you’ll ever encounter. We’re less because of this loss. — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) December 30, 2017

She passed away this morning. The reports are real. We didn't deserve her. — officialERICA GARNER (@es_snipes) December 30, 2017

When you report this you remember she was human: mother, daughter, sister, aunt. Her heart was bigger than the world. It really really was. She cared when most people wouldn't have. She was good. She only pursued right, no matter what. No one gave her justice. — officialERICA GARNER (@es_snipes) December 30, 2017

The NYPD murdered Erica Garner's father, #EricGarner, then held rallies where they publicly mocked his dying words "I can't breathe" all the while stalking & harassing his family, supporters & activists. The terrorist killer cop, Daniel Pantaleo is still employed. pic.twitter.com/g0DQon9LLu — Free Black Man (@Delo_Taylor) December 28, 2017



___

Information from: Daily News, http://www.nydailynews.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.