The divorce Tamar Braxton filed for last October from Vince Herbert is definitely still on, or so it seems by Tamar’s recent social media posts.

She took to Instagram to tell her fans what a turn her life has taken recently since her nine-year marriage ended.

“Say what u want about me…but I’m good & Got Damn tired of the bull,” she posted. “2018 belongs to who DARES to take your life BACK!! I’m FIRST in Line!”

She went on to say that her soon to be ex-husband, Herbert, is having a child with his “wh*re,” even though Braxton says Herbert wanted to reconcile with her and was begging for her to take him back.

Fans on social media quickly came to the conclusion that the woman who is apparently knocked up is none other than Laura Govan of Basketball Wives fame. It didn’t take long for Govan to become a top trending topic on social media.

– Alleged ‘Nigerian Prince’ email scammer arrested in Louisiana, NOT Nigerian –

Govan has responded to the rumors of her pregnancy and denied being the woman in question.

“I am still in complete shock and it’s extremely upsetting that a new year is upon us and I’m still dealing with the same tired issues from my children’s father,” Laura Govan said in a statement. “The allegations from Gilbert Arenas [her ex and father of her children] are completely false and couldn’t be further from the truth. As a woman and a single mother of 4 children, I experienced firsthand what it feels like to have your significant other step out on the relationship and get another woman pregnant and I would never dream of doing this to another woman.”

It sounds like the information Tamar was working off of came from Gilbert who said he saw Govan and Herbert together on vacation. Laura for her part denied ever being with Herbert romantically.

“Unfortunately, Gilbert feeds on misery and finds pleasure in spreading lies, suing me, not paying child support, and continues to try and hurt me,” Laura wrote in her statement. “To this day I still don’t understand why he can’t move on with his life because it not only hurts me, it hurts our children. I empathize with Tamar and I wish her healing. I have no issues towards Tamar or Vince, because I know who actually started all of this. I just pray that they leave me out of this, because I have really tried to stay to myself this entire year and moving forward.”

There have been other developments in the Braxton-Herbert relationship as well. Herbert was arrested for domestic assault over Christmas.

“While celebrating the Christmas holiday as a family, after a few drinks and some jealousy, things got a bit out of hand,” Tamar said to TMZ. She went on to say that even though things got a bit “exaggerated,” there was “no physical interaction between Vince and I.”

He was arrested for spousal assault and taken to jail. He was later released on $20,000 bond.

In the past, Braxton’s mother, Evelyn, has said that Herbert has physically abused her daughter.

“I love Vince, but I don’t want him to kill my child. As simple as that,” she said in November of this year. He needs to “keep his hands off of my child. Stop before he hurts her or kills her.”

Back then, Evelyn said that if the couple were to make it, they would need to seek therapy or someone could get killed.

“I think that if a person really means what they’re doing, then they’ll go and get help,” she responded when asked if she had forgiven Herbert. “I think he needs to go and get counseling before someone gets killed.”