A woman who was caught on video yelling racist comments is now claiming to be the true victim in the situation.

Reporter Audrey Washington investigated the incident that quickly went viral when posted online.

She spoke to Alise Fowler, the Dollar Tree store employee who was the focus of the tirade and she said, “Talking to somebody like this is never OK.

“Being evil, is never OK.”

She went on to point out, “She called me a black b*tch. A black wh*re.”

After her report, Washington was contacted by a woman named Pamela Sharma who went on to identify herself as the woman seen yelling derogatory comments at the black store employees.

“I wasn’t racist initially and I wasn’t racist in the middle, it’s not until I became the victim of racism,” Sharma said firmly.

She feels that because she is a “highly educated” former high school teacher, it is simply not possible for her to be racist. Even though she said racist things.

“So, I have taught at black schools, I’ve taught at Latino schools,” Sharma stated. “Individuals who go to be an educator are not racist.”

That line of thinking doesn’t quite mesh with reality, as many students of color could easily attest to. There have been many proven cases of teachers and professors acting inappropriately based on race.

The video has to be seen to be believed, her rationale is something else. Just think, this woman once taught children.