In Part 3 of theGrio.com’s ‘Journeyman’ series, Fitz Henley travels to Billings Farm and Museum, a rural piece of American history in Woodstock, Vermont.

Henley explores the farm’s grounds, which were established in the late 1800s. TheGrio.com’s ‘Journeyman’ interacts with the friendly animals and learns what life was like as a dairy farmer hundreds of years ago.

Billings Farm is a less-than-five-hour drive from New York City and only some two hours northwest of Boston. The peaceful retreat is a true ‘journey’ back to a much simpler time and a welcome alternative to the high-energy mystique of Luray Caverns from Episode No. 2.

Fitz’s next stop in the ‘Journeyman’ series is The Wild Center in Tupper Lake, New York.

VIDEO: TheGrio’s ‘Journeyman’ Episode 1 – Meet Fitz Henley

VIDEO: TheGrio’s ‘Journeyman’ Episode 2 – Luray Caverns