Newsweek published a story Monday to let everyone know 2018 marks the 50-year-anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination.
To make their point, the magazine tweeted out a picture of the civil rights legend in a casket.
TF?
Newsweek has since deleted the tweet, but it can be seen in full below:
No one in the world knows exactly what Newsweek was thinking. To post a picture of a deceased Dr. King instead of a normal picture of him alive, is just mind-boggling.
Dr. King’s daughter Bernice King has weighed in via Twitter:
Why, @Newsweek? Wow. https://t.co/VOSnmZonGc
— Be A King (@BerniceKing) January 1, 2018
TheGrio.com has reached out to Newsweek for an official statement.
Here are some of the reactions making the rounds on Twitter:
in other news, sounds like there's gonna be a job opening at newsweek.
— El Flaco (@bomani_jones) January 1, 2018
Why did @Newsweek use an image of MLK in his casket to anchor their random compilation piece?
— deray (@deray) January 1, 2018
Newsweek has removed a horrible tweet that Bernice just shared but the damage was done. An awful mess. https://t.co/ZiUL7y83M3
— Shaun King (@ShaunKing) January 1, 2018
What the actual fuck @Newsweek pic.twitter.com/RNo8kErODw
— Yes, You're Racist (@YesYoureRacist) January 1, 2018
Let’s recap. @newsweek posted a headline with an image seen by Bernice King. Deleted. They’re shuffling featured images. Zero apology. https://t.co/VEFqqo7DGC pic.twitter.com/V7HyGcx0YM
— drew olanoff (@yoda) January 1, 2018