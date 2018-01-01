Newsweek published a story Monday to let everyone know 2018 marks the 50-year-anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination.

To make their point, the magazine tweeted out a picture of the civil rights legend in a casket.

TF?

Newsweek has since deleted the tweet, but it can be seen in full below:

No one in the world knows exactly what Newsweek was thinking. To post a picture of a deceased Dr. King instead of a normal picture of him alive, is just mind-boggling.

Dr. King’s daughter Bernice King has weighed in via Twitter:

TheGrio.com has reached out to Newsweek for an official statement.

Here are some of the reactions making the rounds on Twitter:

in other news, sounds like there's gonna be a job opening at newsweek. — El Flaco (@bomani_jones) January 1, 2018

Why did @Newsweek use an image of MLK in his casket to anchor their random compilation piece? — deray (@deray) January 1, 2018

Newsweek has removed a horrible tweet that Bernice just shared but the damage was done. An awful mess. https://t.co/ZiUL7y83M3 — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) January 1, 2018