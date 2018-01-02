Off the market! Singer Brian McKnight gets married

Brian McKnight and Leilani Malia Mendoza are married.

The two lovebirds tied the knot on Sunday at Oheka Castle in Long Island, New York, and they took to Instagram to show off a few pictures of their wedded bliss.

“My beautiful wife and 50,000 Swarovski crystals #justmarried #ohekacastle #mcknightgetsleid #priceless @ninthandeverett @sabrinaandmannings,” McKnight posted on Instagram, referencing Mendoza’s dress, which had 50,000 Swarovski crystals in it.

Other pictures showed the two of them gazing lovingly into each other’s eyes as the newlyweds wished the rest of us a happy new year.

Congratulations, Brian McKnight and Leilani Malia Mendoza! We wish you both nothing but the best together.

See pictures of the beautiful ceremony tomorrow.