Hoda Kotb replaces Matt Lauer as permanent co-host of NBC’s ‘Today’

The NBC staple gets permanent gig after filling in after Matt Lauer's firing for sexual misconduct

Hoda Kotb is now officially a permanent co-host on the Today Show at NBC.

Kotb had filled in for Matt Lauer after he was fired over a wave of allegations of sexual misconduct. She and Savannah Guthrie had been co-hosting the show since November, and now, the change is permanent.

NBC News chairman Andy Lack announced the change shortly before the show aired in a memo that read, “Over the past several weeks, Hoda has seamlessly stepped into the co-anchor role alongside Savannah, and the two have quickly hit the ground running. They have an undeniable connection with each other and most importantly, with viewers, a hallmark of ‘Today.'”

“This has to be the most popular decision NBC News has ever made,” Guthrie said on Tuesday.

“There’s no one I’d rather be sitting next to in 2018 than you,” Kotb replied.

Women in leadership positions

It seems particularly fitting that Kotb’s new position means that the “Today” show has two women leading the lineup. In the wake of sexual misconduct allegations against Lauer, that means the show no longer has its one man, one woman setup. And, at least in the short term, it looks like “Today” has enjoyed higher ratings since Lauer left and the ladies took over.

Kotb has long been a staple of NBC, co-hosting the 10:00 hour with Kathie Lee Gifford, and now, the new position has her at the 8:00 and 9:00 hours as well.

Guthrie has also come into her own as a leader since Lauer’s departure. Lack even described her as the “center” of the program in his memo, saying, “She’s been a rock for our organization in tough times, and we are grateful.”

It’s a big decision, because “Today” brings in plenty of profits for NBC, but we think the show is in capable hands with Hoda Kotb.