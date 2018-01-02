A group of Texas students dining at an IHOP left a racist message behind in their pancakes.

Tenasha Ballard was serving the table on New Year’s Eve in Sherman, Texas, when a group of Bells High School students decided to leave her a message.

When she returned to the table, she was shocked to find that someone had spelled out the letters “KKK” with their pancakes.

Bells ISD superintendent Joe Moore has since released a statement on the matter.

“We regret this action was taken by our students. It is in no way reflective of BISD nor the community of Bells. As I understand, it took place at 2:30 a.m. and it was not a school related event nor were the students under BISD supervision in any way. In addition, it is worth noting BISD students are awarded letterman jackets for participation in numerous organizations, not just athletics. Again, we regret this occurred and wish Ms. Ballard the very best,” Moore said in the statement.

The four students have since come forward to identify themselves. Now, they will apologize to not only Ballard but the IHOP staff as well as their fellow students.

‘Just kids doing stupid stuff’

Locally, the reaction from residents seemed to be that the students involved were simply acting out.

“Yea they shouldn’t have done it,” former Bells student Chance Cocanougher told local station KXII.

But, he noted, he didn’t think they were racist.

“It’s just, it’s just kids doing stupid stuff,” said Cocanougher. “Doesn’t surprise me at all.”

Others had a stronger reaction, such as a woman who declined to be named who said, “Oh my this is horrible. I think it makes the town look bad, really bad, really really bad, horrible.”

“Hope they grow out of it,” the woman added. “That’s something God will look down on that.”