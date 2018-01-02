Kim and Kanye’s son Saint is home after being hospitalized for pneumonia

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s 2-year-old son, Saint, is reportedly home from the hospital.

Last Thursday, the West family rushed their little boy to the hospital due to a bad case of pneumonia. And while he was reportedly released on Saturday, the emergency wasn’t the best of ways to close out 2017.

Saint is ‘home and all better’

Kardashian took to social media to thank her fans for their thoughts and prayers and also to thank all those who worked on Saint during his hospitalization.

“My precious baby boy is so strong! After spending three nights in the hospital & seeing my baby get multiple IV’s and hooked up to oxygen machines, our end of year was challenging,” she wrote on Instagram on Tuesday. “Pneumonia is so scary.”

“I just want to thank every nurse & doctor out there who works so hard around the clock,” she continued. “We are so grateful for you all!”

She even managed to find a bit of good humor in the situation, noting that her toddler son probably thought it was cool.

“He’s so resilient I’m sure he will still say the ambulance ride was cool! My strong Saint,” she wrote.