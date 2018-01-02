Michael Vick accused of cheating on wife after video surfaces online

Former NFL star caught on video in hotel with mystery woman

Michael Vick is the subject of new cheating rumors after a video surfaced online.

The Shade Room published a video allegedly showing Vick with a woman who isn’t his wife. Along with the hotel room video, TSR also apparently received a letter from a “friend” who wanted the cheating to stop.

Friend: Cheating has been going on for months

“I know it’s a new year and all but I’ve had enough of Michael Vick out here playing my homegirl! He’s been hooking up with her on the side for a couple of months now when he flys to LA to film his sports show with Fox on the weekends,” the letter read.

“He told her he wasn’t married at first and I’m just over seeing her take this L. Hopefully this married man, who just welcomed a baby boy back in November, can get it together for his WIFE.”

Michael Vick’s wife, Kijafa Vick, hasn’t said anything since the video was released.