Spike Lee’s ‘She’s Gotta Have It’ is coming back to Netflix for season 2

Lee and series star DeWanda Wise take to Instagram to share the good news

Spike Lee‘s She’s Gotta Have It TV series is coming back to Netflix for a second season.

Lee shared the news to ring in the new year on Instagram, and series’ star DeWanda Wise did the same.

“Back ta werq! Season [2] is OFFICIAL!!! Can’t wait to return to BK. Congrats to [all of us],” Wise wrote alongside a video of herself from Season 1.

Wise plays Nola Darling in the series, a woman trying to find herself in between her work life, social life, and romantic life. The series, which is based on Lee’s 1986 film, was directed, produced, and written by Lee and received rave reviews for its 10-episode first season.

What do you think, Grio fam? Are you excited to see more of She’s Gotta Have It?