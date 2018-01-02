EXCLUSIVE FIRST LOOK: Megalyn Echikunwoke, Naturi Naughton star in ‘Step Sisters’

Greek life just got a lot more interesting thanks to Netflix’s upcoming comedy, Step Sisters.

We’ve got the exclusive trailer to the flick that’s sure to cause quite the stir when it premieres on January 19.

Jamilah Bishop (Megalyn Echikunwoke) seems to excel at everything: She’s president of her sorority, captain of the step dance crew, liaison to the college dean and a star student who is on her way to Harvard Law School.

But when Jamilah is asked to teach a misbehaving, mostly white sorority how to step, success seems impossible. Without telling her own sorority sisters, Jamilah begins training rivals Sigma Beta Beta (SBB) for the “Steptacular” competitive dance competition.

The film stars Megalyn Echikunwoke, Matt McGorry, Naturi Naughton, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Marque Richardson, Eden Sher, Lyndon Smith, Gage Golightly, Nia Jervier and Alessandra Torresani.

Directed by Charles Stone III (Drumline) and written by Chuck Hayward (Dear White People), who also serves as an executive producer, Step Sisters is produced by Emmy Award® winner Lena Waithe (The Chi), Ben Cory Jones (Insecure) and Matt Alvarez (Straight Outta Compton).

Check out the trailer below: